New TV series Search For The Truth explores the haunts at Whittington Castle

A LOCAL castle will be the focus of investigations by paranormal professionals in a new TV series coming soon.

Whittington Castle played host to the team from Search For The Truth, a new series airing this October.

Steeped in history, the fortress has stood since the 1100s and has been home to many different lords, ladies and of course, the odd battle or two.

The castle has been named as one of the most haunted castles in Britain as reports from staff and guests of ghostly sightings and intense paranormal activity make it a hot-spot for ghost hunters.

All of its rooms are known to have some activity in them with full apparitions caught on camera to sightings in the upstairs windows, the sound of footsteps, doors opening and closing by themselves are all said to happen on a regular basis.

The Haunted Hunts team from Search for the Truth spent a day and night at the castle in a bid to catch a glimpse of some ghostly goings-on.

Danny Moss, host of the show and lead investigator, said the team of five spent a couple of long days in the hope of some paranormal activity.

“Whittington Castle is a very interesting place. There’s a lot of folklore and myths and legends surrounding the castle so it was definitely on our list to visit, and it was nice to be in Shropshire.

“I can’t reveal anything though, you’ll have to wait and watch the programme.”

Search For The Truth series one will be aired on October 24, Sky channel 117, Freeview Channel 7 and Virgin Media 159.