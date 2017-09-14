Planning application for holiday homes in Ellesmere

A planning application has been submitted to build three holiday homes on land at Winston Farm on Ellesmere Road, Tetchill.

The proposal includes three log cabins which will be let to holiday makers with construction of a raised decked area to each unit and a parking area. The properties will have a redwood grade pine roof and walls with double glazed windows in a timber frame.

They will be made up of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a large open plan lounge/dining area. The site will add a new landscaped planted area around the cabins to separate them and to offer some privacy.

Winston Farm extends to 290 acres of land together with 400 acres of rented land and is used for the production of livestock.

The applicant is farm owner Mr S. F. Jones.

In planning documents, it states: “Mr Jones wants to offer a unique holiday experience, allowing visitors to relax and escape in this rural setting. The proposed development is on land adjoining Winston Farm, Tetchill.

“The proposal will provide additional tourist accommodation in Shropshire, contributing to the local economy.”

A habitat assessment of the site has been made and surroundings indicate that the following protected species could potentially be affected – badgers, bats, breeding birds, great crested newts and water voles.

Following on from this visit, measures will be taken with these animals in mind to reduce any stress it may cause them. It also states in the planning documents that “adjacent trees and hedgerows will provide foraging habitat for bats and nesting habitat for birds. These will be retained and an appropriate lighting plan will be adopted in order to minimise the impact of artificial lighting on bat behaviour.”

A decision will be made by October 26.