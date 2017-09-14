Oswestry Heritage Open Day opening up the past for everyone

Oswestry Heritage Open Day saw the crowds gather as they enjoyed many different activities that celebrated the town’s history.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture which give locals the opportunity to celebrate their heritage and community, and find out things they have never known about their home town.

Oswestry’s celebration was no different, as people were able to enjoy talks on Park Hall Military Camp by Dr George Nash, who explained how it was one of the country’s busiest training sites during the First World War, before people were able to experience the trenches themselves at Park Hall Countryside Experience just down the road.

Visitors were also able to enjoy the Tanat Valley Light Railway and experience St Oswald‘s’ Parish Church bell tower, which was open for visitors to enjoy the spectacular view of the town, or to try their hand at bellringing.

To finish the day, the Old Oswestry Hillfort Sunset Walk gave people the opportunity to see the town from a height, as well as learn the history from Dr Nash.