Police in Oswestry now wearing body cams

Police officers in Oswestry and Ellesmere are now using body worn video.

The roll-out is part of a £1 million investment which was signed off by Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion’s commitment to a modern, reformed police force.

The technology has been shown to reduce complaints against police officers, help prevent crimes occurring and provide clear evidence of incidents when required.

Mr Campion said the roll-out is ahead of schedule, commenting: “It is already clear that the increased transparency which the video provides is reassuring both the public and our officers, giving our communities greater confidence in the police service.

“The higher quality of evidence this delivers, provides a higher quality of service for victims and increases the chance of justice being served.”

Superintendent Jason Wells added: “The roll-out of body worn video across Shropshire is a welcome development that gives our officers another powerful tool to help protect our communities from harm, and ensure those who break the law can be dealt with effectively.

“Although video evidence doesn’t replace conventional ways of gathering evidence, it provides us with another source of high quality evidence to share with colleagues and our partners to give us the best chance to secure a conviction in court.”