Oswestry firm climbs aboard with new easyBus service

An Oswestry company has teamed up with easyBus.

Shropshire Design and Print Solutions, based on the Maes-Y-Clawdd Industrial Estate is providing the striking bright orange livery for the company.

It was launched by franchisee Andrew Martin earlier this year, providing a minibus service predominantly from Shrewsbury to Manchester Airport, via Oswestry, Wrexham and Chester.

Mike Webb, managing director of Shropshire Design and Print Solutions, said it was “brilliant” to see the company’s work on the roads.

He continued: “The buses come up here and we get down to business to get the designs onto them. We’ve done about half a dozen so far.

“This is brilliant for us. We deal with BMW and a few others but we are very quiet about them, but this is obviously a major thing for us and it’s great.

“You can’t miss them when they are out on the road.”

As well as the airport service, the easyBus service can be used for those wishing to travel along the route seven-days-a-week.

On launching the easyBus service earlier this year, Mr Martin said: “easyBus are delighted to be offering this new service which is part of our ongoing commitment to the local community.

“Our service now means you can leave the car at home, and enjoy a day or evening out, without having to drive or rely on expensive taxis. This is good for the environment, and your pocket!”