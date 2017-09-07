Work begins on renovating Chirk church roof

A project to renovate a Chirk church roof is under way.

The Raising the Roof project at Chirk Methodist Church has been in the pipeline since 2014, and thanks to a grant from WREN, the renovation work is being done.

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

The business is covering about 70% of the total cost to repair the roof. Combined with money from smaller groups including All Churches Trust and Wates Family Trust, the project was able to go ahead.

Brenda Wilford, a church steward, said: “We have had a lot of support from local organisations and of course from WREN. They award grants to projects 10 miles within a landfill site, and Chirk is just that.

“The plans have been ongoing for sometime now so it’s a relief that changes are under way. The contractors, Cooper and Williams, actually started earlier than expected which was great.”

The roof renovation is hoping to be completed by the end of October.