St Martins archer Mikey Hall takling one day at a time after coma shock

St Martins’ Great British Paralympic archer Mikey Hall has vowed to take his rehabilitation one day at a time after he needed emergency surgery during the summer.

And the ex-serviceman, who competed at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, admitted at one stage he feared for his life.

Mikey was taken into hospital in June with a suspected bladder infection but developed septicaemia afterwards and needed a further four operations.

He said he didn’t feel much pain because he is paraplegic, but knew he didn’t feel right – but insists he is improving with each passing day.

“I am taking one day at a time in hospital,” he said.

“When I get back I will be concentrating on my training and building up my physical strength to be the best again.

“I originally got rushed into hospital with a suspected bladder infection but after lots of investigations it turned out to be more serious issues.

“They found there were some problems in my upper bowels after it was detected on a CT scan and so I got rushed in to have emergency surgery.

“I was not aware of how much pain I was in, obviously, because I am paraplegic. However, I knew I wasn’t well as I just felt so ill and that something major wasn’t right.

“My condition is stable and my wound is improving every day. The medical staff are pleased with how it is improving.

“I am having ‘up and down’ days as I am aware this is going to be a long process in my recovery.”

Mikey, who has fought hard to establish a sporting career after he was left paralysed from the chest down in a training exercise, admitted he feared for his life.

He said: “I was extremely scared, fearing I would never come back out of the coma and fearing I would not come back from the operation.

“I now know I was in an emergency coma but haven’t really had time to process it. It hasn’t really sunk in yet as I am still quite poorly with my wound.

“I would like to thank all the medical staff at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for looking after me so well.

“I would like to thank my Mum, Dad and family for being there for me, Archery GB for all their best wishes, and all my friends for their messages.”