Woman denies stealing horse in foal

A woman has appeared in court accused of stealing a horse which was in foal.

Maxine Lane pleaded not guilty to taking the horse from the Mile End area of Oswestry when she appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court last Monday.

The horse – named Cindy – belonged the Martin Dewar and was said to have been stolen in December 2015.

Lane also denied stealing a Fautras Proban trailer worth £3,400 which also belonged to Mr Dewar in January, this year, and pleaded not guilty to the theft of a burgundy HB 505 Ifor Williams horse trailer belonging to Paul Martin, of Furlong Trailers in Ellesmere, between September 2015 and June 2016

The case was adjourned for trial until next year on a date to be arranged and Lane, 35, of Hensting Lane, Owslebury, Winchester in Hampshire, and formerly of The Green, Cross Lane, Tarvin, Chester, was allowed bail.