Bedouins charity day returns to Oswestry Cricket Club

With the August bank holiday just around the corner, it can mean only one thing – the Bedouins Charity Day is returning to Oswestry Cricket Club.

The annual fundraiser on Sunday will this year be raising money for Hope House Children’s Hospice and once again promises fun for all the family – plus some fantastic cricket.

There will be games and races for children, barbeque, bottle stall, bouncy castle, rides, a human fruit machine, prosecco stall, a raffle/auction, cricket knockout, DJ Mozza, plus live music.

The fun starts at midday and goes on until late.

Andy Hall, who helps co-ordinate the event, said: “If anyone can donate a bottle or a raffle prize, it would be very much appreciated. Fingers crossed for some great weather. We hope to see lots of people on the day.”