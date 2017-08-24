Free dog training classes to be held in St Martins

A dog charity is offering people the chance to take part in a free dog training class in St Martins next week.

The Dogs Trust’s school and education team are running the daytime training session on August 30 at St Martins Community Centre in Overton Road.

The class is for one adult and up to two children aged seven to 11 with their family dog.

Rachel Rodgers, the dog school’s head coach, said: “The free workshop is a great opportunity for families to learn some valuable skills they can quickly put into practice at home with their dog.

“The session will not only help them train their dogs more effectively but also help them to be safer around other dogs and understand dog behaviour.”

The free workshop, which lasts for 90 minutes and must be booked in advance, includes an introduction to clicker training, basic commands, how to be ‘dog smart’ to stay safe around dogs and a grand finale to the day, the chance for families to try their hand at a fun assault course to showcase the skills they have learnt.

The class begins at 10am.

To book a place, send an email to shropshiredogschool@dogstrust. org.uk or cal 07392 869376.