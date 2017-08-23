It's not too late to join in the fun on Ellesmere Carnival day

Ellesmere’s traditional carnival takes place this weekend when the streets will be filled with floats, steel bands and performers in creative costumes.

Starting at midday on Saturday, the parade will start from the canal and take two laps of the town centre before enjoying more entertainment at Cremorne Gardens by the mere.

Alan Hinton, organiser of the event said: “We’ve got some great entertainment lined up at Cremorne Gardens after the parade.

“There will be various stalls and in the main arena the bands that were playing in the parade will be playing again through the evening.

“There will also be a beer and tea and coffee tent for refreshments.

“Last year’s event was brilliant – it was the best parade I can remember.

“We would love some more volunteers and more people in the parade. If there are any groups that would like to have a place in the parade, they can contact me. We can supply costumes and props if they are needed.”

Anyone interested can contact Alan on 01691 622053.

There will also be local produce and business stalls from 10am until 3pm, and live music from 4pm into the evening.

Amy Brumbill Dulson, organiser of the stalls said: “The majority of the stalls are what we saw last year – crafts, food and charity companies.

“We still have plenty of space if anyone would like to book a pitch but we really need more people and floats for the parade.”

n The following roads will be closed from midday to 1.15pm: Canal Way, Oswestry Road, Scotland Street, Wharf Road, Cross Street, Sparbridge, Willow Street, Trimpley Street and Victoria Street