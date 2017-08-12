Charity calls for volunteers to help at Oswestry day centre

A charity is looking for a fresh intake of volunteers in Oswestry area to ensure local services continue to run smoothly over the coming months.

Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin (Age UK STW) is looking for an additional volunteer to join the team at the day centre at Monkmoor Court, off Middleton Road, on Thursdays, while members of St Martins Day Centre at Cedar Close Community Room, who meet every Tuesday, need a volunteer who would relish the role of organiser.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK STW, said: “Members attending the day centres look forward to the change of scene.

“Our volunteers ensure the weekly visit to a day centre is spent in good company, with refreshments, a hot meal and activities laid on.

“Our day centres run from 10am until 3pm, so we are looking for volunteers who would be able to commit to this once a week.

“Volunteering with us is a great way to meet like-minded people who are happy to give some of their time to improving the lives of isolated older people in our communities.”

The charity’s donated-furniture shop, off Oswestry’s Festival Square, is also seeking volunteer sales assistants, van drivers and drivers’ mates.

The charity shop also wants to hear from students looking for voluntary work in the retail sector over summer.

And volunteer befrienders are needed in Oswestry and Chirk. This role would suit a friendly, practical person, with good listening skills.

Volunteer befrienders typically spend a couple of hours a week visiting an older person in their own home, or accompanying them to a local activity.

If you would like to become a volunteer in the Oswestry area, call Claire or Janice at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 588570.

Full training and support will be provided for all volunteers.