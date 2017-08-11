Oswestry Stonehouse Brewery needs your vote

A popular Oswestry brewery needs your vote after it was shortlisted to win the UK’s Most Popular Brewery award.

Stonehouse Brewery, based in Weston on the outskirts of the town, has been chosen by holiday rentals site HolidayLettings.co.uk – which is owned by TripAdvisor – as one of the final 14 competitors.

But to win they need to receive the most votes on the Holiday Lettings website.

Stonehouse owner Shane Parr said: “We’re up against some big-name breweries. Stonehouse is the only brewery in the West Midlands on this shortlist. A win will receive national coverage and help bring tourism to the area.

“At the moment we are in second place, so with local support we might just clinch this!”

Voting ends at midnight on August 18. To vote visit https://blog.

holidaylettings.co.uk/vote-uks-popular- brewery