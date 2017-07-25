New facility at Chirk manufacturing firm Kronospan could get the green light

Plans to install a new facility at a Chirk manufacturing firm could get the green light.

A planning application, received by Wrexham Council last month, requested permission for the replacement of a wood chip preparation facility at Kronospan Ltd on Holyhead Road.

A report recommending permission for the new facility be granted is set to go before the authority’s planning committee when it meets on Monday, July 31.

The proposal includes a building to house new wood chip preparation equipment, development of a new wood chip dryer and associated sifting, grading and transfer system and the demolition of existing structures.

A planning statement submitted with the application explains: “As part of the renewal process at the Kronospan Chirk plant, it is planned to install a latest generation chip processing facility which would operate within a purpose-built, insulated building.

“Apart from improving the quality of the raw materials going into particleboard, a better facility would ensure that product quality is enhanced and the potential for off-site impact from noise and dust, resulting from equipment breakdowns, would be significantly reduced.

“The proposed wood dryer would also lead to efficiency and environmental improvements through the installation of new technology.

“The outcome of the proposed development would be a reduction in noise, dust and other fugitive airborne emissions from the manufacturing process.

“The colour and materials have been chosen in order to reduce the visual impact of the facility.”

Four letters of objection were received from neighbouring properties, voicing concerns about the visual impact, dust, emissions and noise pollution.

The Canal and River Trust raised some fears, but recognised from the canal, the depth of cutting and steeply wooded slopes on the embankment would reduce impact.

The report concludes: “The proposed development is part of an on-going improvement programme to deliver environmental improvements to the site and to ensure the long term economic viability of the manufacturing facility.

”The replacement of the existing plant will provide further additional controls to the release of dust from the site and being enclosed will reduce noise levels from the plant, whilst improving the quality of raw material going into the particleboard and ensuring product quality.”