Put your camera skills to the test and send us your best snow pics

As Springfield mayor ‘Diamond’ Joe Quimby once declared, today is snow day.

For some of you, the thought of waking up to a blanket of white snow is the worst thing while for most of us, it’s like being a kid again.

So we want you to bottle that magic up and send us your best snow pics to news@bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

While we don’t want you to do anything daft, we’re looking for the most imaginative and beautiful snow pictures you can send to us.

For example, our main story picture was from a fruit stall in Whitchurch, making the most of their cold start.

The best will be printed in the Advertizer next week.