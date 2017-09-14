Have your say on plans for on-street parking charges in Ellesmere

As the consultation deadline approaches for the on-street parking charges in Ellesmere, residents are being urged to voice their opinions.

In last week’s town council meeting the car parking strategy was a hot topic.

A concerned resident attended to ask about the lack of correspondence and why there hasn’t been any information since the announcement of the changes.

The proposed changes by Shropshire Council, will see on-street parking in Ellesmere go from free to £1 an hour.

Councillor Ryan Hartley stated in the meeting that if the strategy was to go forward, they would need four or five ticket machines on Wharf Road and Scotland Street.

Mr Hartley also said that he has seen ‘mixed feedback’ from local residents.

One of the main concerns from the residents at the council meeting, was that they felt the charges will only push people to park along the residential streets and cause congestion.

Councilor Ann Hartley has also shared her concerns, commenting that it will discourage people from visiting the town and the independent shops.

There are many changes across Shropshire that are covered in the strategy and it will cost £600,000 to replace and upgrade the whole of Shropshires’ ticket machines.

Shropshire Council has explained that any profit made from the new proposals will be reinvested in improvements to car parks and parking service.

You can share your thoughts on this proposal at new.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/parking-strategy-

section-3