A new calendar for Ellesmere has been released showcasing some of the most beautiful scenes in the area.

Each month is featured with a photograph of somewhere in Ellesmere in the corresponding season.

Without giving too much away, February has a photograph of Love Lane and April displays a collage of sunrises over the Mere on different days during the month.

Lincoln McMullan, the chairman of All Together Ellesmere, which produced the calendar, explained how they chose what photographs to use.

“We just tried to include some of the meres that are not usually seen – but also making sure the known ones were included.

“Also the canal is very important to Ellesmere as it brings in a lot of tourists from around the world.

“The front cover shows we have many festivals and interesting buildings.

“We have to mention Eglantyne Jebb, the founder of Save the Children who was born here in Ellesmere – and with the 100th anniversary coming up in 2019, we will have to do more to promote the occasion in that year’s calendar.

“On the back cover you will see a very old map showing where most of the meres are which makes the calendar even more attractive.”

All Together Ellesmere CIC said any profits would go towards the upkeep of the Market Hall in Ellesmere.

Mr McMullan added: “Our thanks go to Ian Oxley for giving us some fantastic pictures, to Jackie Thedens for her input and Juliet Devereaux for a lot of the front-cover pictures.”