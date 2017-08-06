New play equipment in full swing in Gobowen

NEW play equipment has been installed on Gobowen playing field after the parish council secured a £17,000 grant.

The new equipment was installed in late spring this year and the official opening took place on Thursday, July 20 with around 100 children attending the event.

Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council successfully secured grants from the following organisations for the purchase and installation of the new equipment: Big Lottery, Three Parishes Big Local, The Hilton Jones Trust and Gobowen Youth Partnership

Included in the grant from The Three Parishes Big Local was additional funding for a community event which enabled the parish council to put on the launch and engage local people.

Working with Gobowen Primary School, around 100 children and 40 parents attended the event which included an ice cream van with free ice creams, refreshments for parents, inflatable games and activities run by TNS as well as the opportunity for children to spend the morning playing on the wide range of equipment now on the playing field.

Lucy Luke, headteacher at Gobowen Primary School commented: “Gobowen Primary School are proud to be part of this community and are very grateful to the parish council for their continued support of our young people. This event is a wonderful way for everyone to celebrate these new facilities.”

At the event, Three Parishes Big Local chairman, Nick Heard, said: “It was lovely to see so many children and their families enjoying themselves outdoors.”