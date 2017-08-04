Brass band preparing for national finals

IFTON COLLIERY Brass Band members are busy getting ready for the National Brass Band finals at Cheltenham in September.

The band, based in St Martins, qualified for the finals by gaining second place at the recent Midlands regional championships in Bedworth.

The group of talented musicians have, over the past 12 months, competed in many competitions, picking up three first places, two seconds and one third prize.

Their current focus is raising money for the trip to Cheltenham and they are actively looking for any donations or sponsors who can help with the costs involved in competing at this special event.

On August 19 the band are holding a fundraising race night at the Holt Lodge hotel in Wrexham. Tickets for the event can be obtained from band members, through the band’s Facebook page, or by calling 07957 469519.