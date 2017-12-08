Oswestry Cambrian Rotary event cancelled

Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club have cancelled tonight’s Santa Sleigh collection.

The event, which was due to take place in Oswestry, has been cancelled because of heavy snow in the town and surrounding areas.

A member of the Rotary Club posted on Facebook: “Sorry to disappoint everyone but the Santa sleigh collection planned for tonight is unable to go ahead. We're sure everyone can understand the reason why.

“We'll keep posting over the weekend about whether other collections can go ahead. It all depends on the white stuff and if it freezes! Thank you for your understanding.”

Collections are also supposed to take place on Saturday and Sunday, but the Club asks that people check their Facebook site to ensure the events are going ahead.

To check the events search for ‘Rotary Club of Oswestry Cambrian’ on Facebook.