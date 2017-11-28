Fantasty thriller comes to Llanfyllin screen

An animated fantasy thriller will take to the screen of Llanfyllin Film next month.

The Red Turtle tells the tale of a man shipwrecked on a deserted island who encounters the titular animal – but his new friend doesn’t want him to leave.

As always, the screening will begin at 8pm with doors open from 7.30pm and tickets available on a first come, first served basis.

But don’t forget, this week – Friday, December 1 – there won’t be any showings as the popular weekly event takes a well-earned break meaning The Red Turtle will make his appearance on Friday, December 8.

It will be followed by Whisky Galore on Friday, December 15, before a Christmas break.