Remembrance Day photos: Oswestry and North Shropshire communities pay tribute to war heroes

COMMUNITIES joined together to commemorate fallen soldiers during the weekend’s Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Councillors joined ex-servicemen and women to pay their respects at cenotaphs.

They were joined by the new generation of cadets, as well as other groups such as Scouts, Beavers, Guides and Brownies.

In Oswestry, Mayor Vince Hunt laid a wreath at the Memorial Gates in Church Street, and many people lined the street for the parade.

Also paying their respects were Stewart Bloor, from The New Saints Football Club, and Ian Wright and Ross Corbett from Scottish club Queen of the South, who competed against the Oswestry-based team in the Irn-Bru Cup at the weekend.

Elsewhere, ceremonies took place in Kinnerley, where school pupils laid wreaths, while in Ellesmere, people observe a two-minute silence on Saturday led by town Mayor Ryan Hartley, and in Chirk councillors marched through the town before gathering at The Stanton House Inn.

The Marches School in Oswestry also took part in Remembrance Day events on Friday, where students and staff took part in a number of activities to remember those who lost their lives at war.

After taking part in a minute’s silence, each student made their own poppy or remembrance flower, which were used to form part of The Marches School wreath, which the head girl and head boy of the school presented at Sunday’s Remembrance service at the war memorial.