Rising stars of folk scene The Trials of Cato to perform in Wrexham area

A band who have been creating a big impression across the UK are playing in the Wrexham area on Saturday night.

The Trials of Cato will be playing at The Cefn Druids Social Club in Rock Road, Rhosymedre at 7.30pm.

Mark Radcliffe, of BBC Radio Two, recently said of them: “One of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times”

They formed while the three members were teaching English in Beirut in 2015 and spent a formative year performing on the Lebanese music scene and developing their sound.

Following their debut at Radio Beirut in September 2015, they went on to regularly fill some of the city’s foremost venues.

They returned to the UK in the autumn of 2016 and have since recorded their self-titled debut EP, The Trials of Cato at Abbey Road ​institute.

The band’s live set is made up of both original and traditional material, featuring fretted instruments alone to achieve a distinctive and powerful sound.

Following their sojourn in Beirut, The Trials of Cato have spent the past few months playing across the UK including the Cambridge and Shrewsbury Folk Festivals.