Learn how to read music at Oswestry Library this Friday.

The fun, participative session for complete beginners but also of interest to experienced musicians, will introduce music theory using the Kodaly method.

It takes place from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and costs £3.

Please book your place with library staff by visiting them on Arthur Street, calling 01743 250351 or emailing oswestry.library@shropshire.gov.uk