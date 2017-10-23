Giant catch in River Vyrnwy nets six-year-old boy top billing in UK angling magazine

A six-year-old boy from Llanfyllin has been featured in the UK’s number one fishing magazine ‘Angling Times’ after catching a huge pike on the River Vyrnwy.

Finlay Jac Davies was awarded the Top Catch certificate for his 14.5lbs specimen.

Finlay is a keen fisherman, who spends many weekends and evenings after school on the local rivers with his father, Martyn Davies.

Martyn’s friend Robert Scott said: “Last Saturday myself and Martyn took his son Finlay fishing on the River Vyrnwy in Llansantffraid.

“Martyn and myself must have made 100 to 150 casts without any joy. I cast twice for Finlay and handed him the rod. Finlay is six years old and he caught a huge pike.

“It is his first pike ever and he was so happy it was unbelievable.

“So much so he was standing by his dad’s bed at 5am the following day wanting to go fishing again!”