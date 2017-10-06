Oswestry Makes returns this weekend

A textile festival will see Oswestry awash with activities later this weekend.

The ‘Oswestry Makes’ textile festival returns to the Memorial Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

“Oswestry is rich with talent and skill in this area, and we are going to celebrate that across the weekend – it’ll be one to remember,” said the organisers.

The weekend begins on Saturday with Textile Taster Day where there will be demonstrations and workshops in quilting, weaving, button embroidery, rag-rugging, printing on fabrics, Latvian textiles and much more.

Visitors can also enjoy the pop-up café run by the students of Derwen College.

Entry is free.

Then, on Sunday, it’s the return of Wonderful Wool Day, which this year promising extra-special treats with yarns spun and dyed by local artists, batts and wools from ewe and ply, workshops include yoga for knitters with Carmen Dorset, buttons with Wrigglefingers, and needle felting with Claire Linford.

Entry is £4, free for under-fives, and on both days doors open from 11am to 4pm.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/OswestryMakes or www.facebook.com/wonderfulwoolday