Montgomery Canal group chairman receives Outstanding Achivement award

A stalwart of the campaign to restore the historic Montgomery Canal has been recognised with an Outstanding Achievement award.

John Dodwell, chairman of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, received the accolade at the Living Waterways Awards ceremony in Birmingham.

His work over the past three years as chairman has seen him lead representatives of the local authorities, public agencies and voluntary groups looking to restore the canal from Crickheath with plans to open it up all the way to Welshpool.

Chairman of Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust, Michael Limbrey, said: “John’s involvement with the Montgomery Canal goes back to the early days of restoration as he joined the first big working party at Welshpool, when residents and canal enthusiasts worked together to clear the overgrown and unusable section of canal in the centre of the town.”

Richard Parry, chief executive of the Canal & River Trust, said: “John’s lifetime commitment to the restoration, use and promotion of the waterways is exceptional and inspirational.”

An appeal launched to raised funds for the next stage of restoration has already reached £150,000 but more is needed.

To donate visit the website www.RestoreTheMontgomeryCanal.uk