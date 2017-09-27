Oswestry Community Games 2017 goes beyond expectations for successful weekend

The fifth annual Oswestry Community Games again lived up to expectations and a huge crowd of people of all ages turned up to enjoy the free activities in Cae Glas Park on Sunday.

The weather played its part, the rain holding off until 45 minutes after the games had finished.

Clive Knight, key organiser, believes the event has already grown from 2016 and thanked all those who supported it.

He said: “It is very encouraging to see the progress made yet again in the variety of activities on offer that we have made from last year’s games.

“Many thanks to all our local sponsors, to our working group, and in particular to Hazel Davis – our arts coordinator, who worked tirelessly throughout the year to help make this great event happen.”

The live music was provided by Bartells, a local group. It was encouraging to have Trefonen, Whittington, Gobowen, Our Lady and St Oswald’s Catholic and Bellan House primary schools, accompanied by teachers bringing teams to take part and enjoying many taster sessions.

The day’s guest of honour, Shropshire‘s Kelly Edwards – a judoka who competed at the London Olympics in 2012 and the 2014 Commonwealth Games – threw herself enthusiastically into the role trying out a range of activities that she had not had a go at before.

Radio Shropshire’s James Bond was in fine form as MC for the day and thanks went to Oswestry’s Girl Guides and the Young Leaders from Oswestry School in raising £170 in support of Kelly’s choice of the Ronald McDonald charity.

Pictures by Ian Stading