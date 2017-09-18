TV chef supremo Rick Stein coming to Oswestry later this year

Food lover and top chef Rick Stein will be coming to Oswestry later this year.

An Evening with Rick Stein will focus on his up and coming book The Road to Mexico which will accompany a new BBC TV series which comes to our screen in the Autumn.

The visit has been organised by independent bookstore Booka Bookshop, based on Church Street.

Tim and Carrie Morris, from Booka, said: “Rick’s best-selling cookery books and television series have won him an army of fans.

“We’re delighted to bring him to Oswestry for what should be a hugely entertaining evening. Don’t miss this chance to meet him!”

The evening on Wednesday, November 8, takes place at The Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry, from 7.30pm, and will follow his journey which is inspired by a trip Rick made in the late 1960s and will include a number of anecdotes, plus how food, art and culture has changed in Mexico over the years.

Tickets cost £10, or £25 to include a signed hardback copy of The Road to Mexico, are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk