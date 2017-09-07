And they're off! More than 700 runners cross the line at sunny Ellesmere 10k

The sun put in an appearance as the annual Ellesmere 10k came to town.

More than 700 runners crossed the starting line at Lakelands Academy and made their way around the circuit, which includes scenic views of The Mere and the Shropshire Union Canal.

David Webb, of Telford AC, was first to cross the line in an excellent time of 31 minutes and 50 seconds.

He was followed by Matthew Bickerstaff, of Heanor Running Club, in 33 minutes and four seconds, while Jon Bowie, who runs with Telford AC, was third in 33 minutes and 13 seconds.

The race, which is organised by Oswestry Olympians, is well known for producing fast 10k times and this – as well as the support of residents who cheer runners on – ensures its popularity with both seasoned athletes who came from as far as Cheshire, Manchester and Wolverhampton, as well as for those training for bigger events, hoping to raise money for charity, or those who want to prove themselves.

The club saw some of its runners make the top 20, with Peter Butler first of the club to cross the line, 11th overall and seventh in the Male Senior category, in 35 minutes and 58 seconds. Simon Barkley was 14th and first in the Men’s 40-44 category, in 37 minutes and one second, and Peter Jones was 20th overall and third in the Men’s 40-44 category with a time of 38 minutes and three seconds.

Sara Willhoit was the first woman home and 25th overall in 38 minutes and 32 seconds, followed by Clare Thurgood, of Orion Harriers in 38 minutes and 50 seconds, with Rebecca Harrison, of Cheadle Running Club, in 40 seconds and nine seconds.

The first Oswestry Olympians woman home was Charlotte Jones, who was 51st overall and first in the Women’s 40-44 category, in 41 minutes and 34 seconds.

The top 20 results were:

1, David Webb (Telford AC) 31:50; 2, Matthew Bickerstaff (Heanor Running Club (33:04); 3, Jon Bowie (Telford AC) 33:13; 4, Paul Ward (Telford AC) 33:17; 5, Paul Jones (Shrewsbury AC) 33:36; 6, Ian Clark (Orion Harriers) 35:14; 7, Ryan Davis (Wrexham) 35:20; 8, Chris Bagshaw (Telford AC) 35:30; 9, Ian Wetherall (Sale Harriers Manchester) 35:32; 10, Richard Shearer 35:53; 11, Peter Butler (Oswestry Olympians) 35:58; 12, Jack Pickett (Wolves and Bilston AC) 36:01; 13, Gareth Dodd (Whitchurch Whippets) 36:51; 14, Simon Barkley (Oswestry Olympians) 37:01; 15, Dan Turner (Lawley Running Club) 37:13; 16, Robert Cartwright (Wolves and Bilston AC) 37:25; 17, Steve Forsyth (Wolves and Bilston AC) 37:46; 18, Robert Norman 37:47; 19, Neil Godsell (Maldwyn Harriers) 37:53; 20, Peter Jones (Oswestry Olympians) 38:03.