Staff at Knockin firm trek length of Hadrian's Wall dressed as Roman soliders in memory of colleague

Staff at a building contractor firm in Knockin have raised more than £5,000 in memory of a colleague by trekking the length of Hadrian’s Wall - dressed as Roman soldiers.

The team from Pave Aways donned traditional tunics and metal helmets to complete the 90-mile coast-to-coast challenge in just three days to raise funds for Cure Leukaemia.

The charity helped to build, and continues to fund, the Centre for Clinical Haematology at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where Neil Holding, the company’s former quality manager, was treated for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia last year. He died in December.

More than £5,270 has been collected in sponsorship by the staff who joined the legion including commercial director Victoria Lawson, plus Alex Morris, Mike Read, Andrew Owen, Richard Hooper, Nick Stevens, Gary Thomas, Stefan Ivanovic, Shawn Humphreys, Ben Jones and Chris Owen.

Managing director Steven Owen said: “Neil was not only a colleague but a friend to many of us and our aim was to raise awareness of the great work of Cure Leukaemia.

“The centre does brilliant work and everyone at Pave Aways wanted to continue supporting a charity that meant so much to him. We had great fun completing the challenge and we really appreciated all the donations.”

The walkers began at Tynemouth pier on the North Sea Coast and followed the Hadrian’s Wall National Trail via Newcastle and Carlisle, finishing at Bowness-on-Solway on the Solway Firth.