Ellesmere Carnival 2017: Performers and floats take town's streets by storm

Performers and floats took Ellesmere’s streets by storm for the town’s annual carnival.

People joined in with the fun by dressing up for the parade and supporting the local community.

The parade which started at noon on Saturday saw groups of people of all ages dressed in colourful costumes and steel bands created a cheerful atmosphere for spectators to enjoy.

They set off from the canal wharf and marched through the streets of Ellesmere before finishing at Cremorne Gardens by the mere to enjoy more entertainment and stalls.

Alan Hinton, organiser of the event said: “It was a very good day and we had a large crowd attend the event considering there was so much going on over the weekend.

“The evening entertainment went well and finished at about 9pm as we had a bit of a disco after various bands from the parade played. Everyone seemed as though they were enjoying themselves and it was a great day.”