TNS boss Scott Ruscoe says focus already on adding trophies to League Cup

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe says his side are already focussed on adding more trophies to their record fourth straight Nathaniel MG League Cup win.

TNS edged past Cardiff Met in what proved to be a tight game as Jamie Mullan’s strike settled the tie at Aberystwyth.

But Ruscoe, while delighted, says he’s already switched his attention onto Friday’s Welsh Cup clash with Caernarfon Town.

“Like I’ve said previously, when you’re fighting in all competitions, that’s the first one ticked off,” he said.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves and we know the league is the be all and end all. We’re in a good but not perfect position; a perfect one would be not losing to Newtown and Barry which we shouldn’t have done.

“We’ve had a good start in the Irn-Bru and Welsh Cup so it’s looking good. But the League Cup is done now – we moved on straight after the game and we’re already planning for Friday against Caernarfon.

“I didn’t really celebrate on Saturday night as I was drained but it’s good to win and get back to normality; we trained on Monday ahead of another big cup to get back.

“After losing to Bala in last year’s final, it’s one we want to regain.

“We’ll look at the new signings for Friday. Kevin hasn’t played since the end of October while Dean is easier to get to grasp with as he’s been playing a similar standard over the years.

“I don’t tend to like throwing players in as players have to earn that shirt. We’ll have a look if it’s one where we need Dean to start but the bench is a possibility.”

Ruscoe also has an eye on TNS’s return to league action next month.

He added: “Every single game is tight in phase two. They’re all playing each other and going to be losing ground on us.

“If we were to get two or three wins straight away, that would put huge pressure on everyone else and then you’re nearly there.

“We’ve been in this position before; we’ll be looking to get the first game chalked off against Cefn Druids and see how the others do around us.”