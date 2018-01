A meeting calling for a long-term development plan for Oswestry takes place on Thursday.

Oswestry Civic Society is hoping to create a vision that will set out how the town grows between now and 2050 when it hosts the meeting at Holy Trinity Church on Roft Street from 7pm.

It will include a 45-minute presentation followed by a discussion.

To find out more email secretary Helen Roberts at oswestrycivicsociety@gmail.com