The Scott Ruscoe Column: Quigley and Giggs deserve their chance and Walcott too

I SAW that Scott Quigley has joined Wrexham on loan until the end of the season. I’ve kept in touch with him since he left in the summer and watched him a few times.

He came on for 15 minutes recently against Shrewsbury Town and I watched him in the Checkatrade Trophy the other night.

He’s not been getting too many starts and playing in cup games where they want people to get minutes, so it’s probably the right time for him to find his feet and for Blackpool to see what he can do if given the time.

He’s still a young player, he’s still learning and this will put a smile on his face while giving him a tough test in the National League.

Scott is a physical player but there’s a difference between being physical and being a target man at that level like he’s going to be.

Going away from defenders, shooting and creating chances, he’s great at but his hold-up play and aerially, he might need to improve. But he’s got all the tools to become a really good centre-forward.

Meanwhile, I send best wishes to our former boss Craig Harrison, who wouldn’t have been pleased to see Scott again on Saturday after he scored both goals against him.

He’s gone into a relegated club; they believe in him, his stock rose last year and taken that chance on him.

But he’s gone into a club that looks like they’ve got a lot of debt and might be in a bit of trouble.

I’ve seen a lot of tweets out there hoping to raise awareness and people wanting to pledge money for such a big club while there seems to be some hope with bids being made for the club.

I wish him all the best – of course – and you don’t want this to happen to former colleagues and friends.

Ryan Giggs has been a fantastic servant to football – he was an excellent player on the pitch with a great attitude.

The type of winger he was in his day isn’t still around and I hope he gets the chance to take Wales forward. I’ve seen a few doubters around and I hope he gets to prove them wrong.

The general consensus is probably split on him especially as the last few appointments have been so positive.

I hope it goes well for him, I really do. Some have focused on his playing career i.e. not turning up friendlies but a lot of top players have that.

If they’re feeling their hamstring or something and don’t want to miss out on playing for their clubs, then some do it.

Before he’s even started, let’s not put him in a place where everyone’s having a go at him. Wales have done so well in the past few years, so let’s not dampen that spirit before he’s even started the job.

The benchmark has been set – getting to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and nearly qualifying for the World Cup in Russia this year which would have been a fantastic achievement.

But give him a go.

After Theo Walcott made his move to Everton, I was looking at his pictures when he first signed for Arsenal and he was so baby-faced.

You look at him now and you wonder where this lad has been. Sometimes you look at him and think ‘what a player’ and then you see him play and think that’s why he’s always been in and out of the team.

He is inconsistent and has suffered to many injuries, with players that Arsene Wenger has brought in around him. He’s been in and out of the side and he’s at the age now where he needs an arm around his shoulder.

Hopefully, he can go and improve Everton. On his day, he is frighteningly quick but his goals record needs to improve. However, it’s a great move for Everton.

I’ve heard so many conflicting views since Walcott sealed the move. Some are saying that he wasn’t good enough, which some fans will tell you isn’t true, while some journalists are saying that Wenger simply didn’t know what to do with him in the end.

I think that sometimes what’s happened that Wenger has bought a player instead of using him thinking he’s a finished or that he’s just a back-up squad player.

When you have that situation, it’s very hard to then drag him back out of that way of thinking, especially when he’s buying all these players around him and Walcott wasn’t getting a sniff.

It’s was one of them; he then might think he’ll do a job and start him and he doesn’t quite do it – it’s a consistency issue for him.

Walcott needs to fall in love with the game again and be a consistent performer in the Premier League once again.

He’s 28 now; he’s been a Premier League regular for a decade but he hasn’t started a league game for them this year and that says a lot about Wenger’s plans for him.

Walcott said himself it was time for him to move on and do something new too, plus Wenger himself said that not being able to guarantee him first-team football.

He called it a ‘sensitive subject’ especially in a year where Walcott would like to go to the World Cup in Russia and add to the 47 England caps he has already.

I wish him luck at Everton and hope he re-ignites his career.