St Martins woman admits fraudulently using care home resident's bank card

A St Martins woman who ran a home for the elderly has admitted taking almost £4,000 from a resident’s bank account.

Cherie Reynolds, 49, withdrew cash and used the victim’s bank card to pay for equipment for the Ashgrove Residential Home in St Martins.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, Reynolds admitted 12 charges of fraud committed between July 2015, and October 2016.

A total of £3,850 was taken from the account of Albert Hughes while he was a resident at the home in Church Lane and she was responsible for safe-guarding his financial interests.

Reynolds admitted making eight cash withdrawals of between £100 and £300 and spending around £2,350 on items for the residential home.

There were three payments of £1,239, £350 and £460 for bedroom and lounge furniture and £298 for garden furniture, including several garden gnomes.

Sentence was adjourned for reports to a date to be fixed and Reynolds, of Church Lane, St Martins, was allowed bail.

An application for a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act has been adjourned until April.