An Ellesmere pensioner admitted making around 300 indecent photographs of children when he appeared at court last week.

Michael Amos, 68, pleaded guilty to three charges relating to 42 category A images, 86 category B images and 169 category C images.

Magistrates at Telford committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence on a date to be fixed.

Amos, of Church Street, Ellesmere, was allowed bail.