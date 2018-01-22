Derwen College reveals new homes plan for Gobowen

A specialist college has revealed plans to build more than 30 homes in Gobowen.

Paul Lindop on behalf of Derwen College has submitted the proposal for 33 residential properties on land off Southlands Avenue.

They would include seven two-bedroom and 22 three-bedroom homes, plus four three-bedroom social housing properties.

A planning statement by agent Gavin Porritt, of DPA Ltd, says: “The layout of the proposals won’t change the basic overall plan of the area, but will offer a well integrated

development of dwellings which will provide a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

A decision from Shropshire Council planners is expected by April 19.