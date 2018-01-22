Bishop of Lichfield to attend annual Plough Sunday in Whittington

The annual Plough Sunday Service will take place in Whittington this weekend with special guest The Bishop of Lichfield.

The Right Reverend Michael Ipgrave will give the sermon, while readings will be given by members of the farming community and Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers’ Club will bring an antique plough that will be blessed by Rev Sarah Burton.

The service, which begins at 4.30pm at the parish church, will be followed by a supper at Oswestry Rugby Club, tickets are £12.50 adults and £5 for under-16s.

All proceeds will go towards the church with a raffle for YFC charities.