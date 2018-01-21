Hollywood hit comes to Llanfyllin screens

The real-life drama of the Dunkirk evacuation comes to the screen of Llanfyllin Ffilm on Friday.

Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film depicts the Allied troops who were trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk in France as German troops advanced in May 1940.

It also boasts an all-star cast including Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles, Kenneth Branagh.

The screening at the Old New Inn in Llanfyllin begins at 8pm with doors open from 7.30pm and seats available on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets are £5 adults and £3 under-18s.