Former London Stock Exchange CEO to visit Moreton Hall School

Former CEO of The London Stock Exchange, Xavier Rolet, will be the guest speaker at this year’s Moreton Hall School Business Lunch.

Mr Rolet left his role at the end of last year having been there since May 2009.

He follows in the footsteps of past guest speakers including Old Moretonians Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor of The Economist and Fiona Marshall, brand marketing director of ASOS, Nick Wheeler, founder and chairman of Charles Tyrwhitt Shirts and Lord Hague, former leader of the Conservative Party, Foreign Secretary and leader of the House.

This year’s lunch takes place on Wednesday, March 14.

Moreton Enterprises, the unique business venture run by the Year 12 girls, will also give their annual business presentation outlining their sales strategy for the year.

To find out more contact Megan Ford on fordm@moretonhall.com