Washing machine stolen from Oswestry garden

An appeal for information has been made after a washing machine was stolen from outside a house in Oswestry.

The machine, which was in the garden of the property in Vyrnwy Road, was waiting to be repaired.

It was taken at midnight on January 11.

A spokesperson for Oswestry’s Safer Neighbourhoods Team (SNT) said: “It was reported that two males were seen in a van taking machine from garden.”

Anyone with information about the washing machine is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting incident reference number 0603S of January 11, 2018.