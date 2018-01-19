Oswestry's community art group Footfall is back on track

A community art group in Oswestry has reformed.

Footfall was behind the stunning train murals on New Street and Castle Court and also filled empty shops with artwork produced by schoolchildren.

Jane Carrington, an art teacher at Derwen College and a member of the new group, said: “We feel that by having representation from Derwen College students and gaining new members with renewed energy, Footfall could continue with its ethos of including all young people of the area into dynamic art shows of art.”

Town councillors welcomed the news, with Cllr Paul Milner commenting: “I’m glad they have reformed.

“The work they did at the old Woolworths was really good and was well received.”

Cllr Vince Hunt, the mayor, added: “I think it’s a good thing, let’s hope they don’t have many too many premises to work with.”