Derwen College's female footballers kick off 2018 with new name

Female footballers at a specialist college in Gobowen have launched 2018 with a new name.

The students from Derwen College will now be known as the Derwen Devas in honour of the training and support they have received from Chester Football Club.

Through its Chester FC Community Trust, the club has provided weekly training for the growing female football team, as well as free kit and opportunities to attend Chester FC games and experience behind the scenes tours.

Chester FC Community Trust chief executive Jim Green said: “Derwen College first came to our attention through our coach Ben Richards, who formerly worked for Shrewsbury Town. He was keen to build a link with Derwen College.

“He explained to us the college’s ethos and we shared his enthusiasm to work with Derwen’s Ladies football team.

“The feedback from the college has been really positive and we are starting to build a strong team. It’s a great college to work with, and the enthusiasm from staff and students has been outstanding.”

The young women, some of whom had never played football before working with the Chester FC Community Trust, are aged between 16-25, and thoroughly enjoying the fun, fitness and football.

Ruby Bruce, a hospitality and catering studies student who loves to play in goal, said: “It’s exciting and fun playing with my friends. We’re all like sisters together,” while retail studies student Sarah Blows, who prefers to play up front as a striker, added: “I love watching and playing football and rugby and I’ve learnt a lot.”

Chester FC Community coach Ben Richards added: “I live near Derwen College so it’s great for me to work with and support a college that I know so much about and is right on my doorstep.

“It has been wonderful to see how the players have blossomed. Some were very nervous and unsure to begin with because they didn’t know what to expect. Now there’s no stopping them.”