Oswestry's fundraising Midnight Bike Ride returns with a new look

A fundraising cycling event returns to Oswestry later this year.

The Tweeks Cycles Midnight Ride will see dozens of cyclists head out from the Memorial Hall at midnight before travelling a new circular route including Lake Vyrnwy in the early hours of Sunday, June 24.

Alan Lewis, organiser, said this is the fourth year of the event which has been revamped for 2018.

He continued: “It will have more of a community feel this time, especially as riders can have their breakfast together.”

Riders are expected to return to Oswestry between 5.30am and 8am where they will be treated to a big breakfast, plus plenty of giveaways with the top prize a cycling holiday in Italy.

Once again the fundraiser will be in aid of the Severn Hospice, while sponsors have joined including Furrows and Certa Hosting which has launched the website where you can sign up at www.midnightride.co.uk