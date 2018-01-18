Oswestry care company to the rescue on 'Blue Monday'

It was known as ‘Blue Monday’ this week, a Monday where everyone is supposedly feeling down in the dumps for a number of reasons.

But this didn’t stop Shropshire-based care company Bluebird Care.

Carers from both the Shrewsbury and Oswestry teams went out and delivered a bouquet of flowers to more than 200 of their customers just to help put a smile of their faces.

They visited Oswestry and surrounding villages including Ellesmere, Whittington, Gobowen, St Martins and Weston Rhyn.

Sarah Ford, office administrator for Bluebird Care said: “They were really pleased, one lady said it had been many years since anyone had brought her flowers and it had made her day. We have been receiving thank you calls from our customers and their family members all week.”

The bouquets were ordered and picked up from Julie Nicholas Florist in Shrewsbury then staff travelled to their customers homes across the county to hand-deliver the flowers.