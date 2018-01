A fun introduction class to walking football will be held at Ellesmere Rangers FC Beech Grove on January 24.

This launch event is free and if popular there will be weekly games for anyone who wants to join.

You don’t need to have any experience on the field, if you are 50-years-old and over and want to keep fit you are welcome to attend.

To find out more come along to Ellesmere Rangers at 7:30pm.