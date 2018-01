There will be a free defibrillator and CPR training night on February 7.

It starts at 7:30pm at Ellesmere Rangers F.C at Beech Grove.

Everyone is welcome but must let the club know in preparation so they know how many people to expect.

The training will take you through step-by-step on how to use the equipment and perform CPR if anyone would need to use it.

You can contact the club through their Facebook page – Ellesmere Rangers FC.