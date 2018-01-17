The New Saints kick-off Welsh Premier League phase two fixtures at Cefn Druids

The New Saints will travel to Cefn Druids for the opening fixture of the Welsh Premier League phase two as they look to seal a seventh straight title.

Fixtures for the second phase, which splits the league table in half, were released on Wednesday and TNS’s 12-point lead at the top of the league can be stretched with clashes against nearest rivals Bangor City, Connah’s Quay Nomads and Bala Town next month.

Saints boss Scott Ruscoe will be looking to seal his first title as boss as soon as possible, but the latest TNS can seal the championship is away at Bala Town on Friday, April 13.

But the title can also be won in March where Saints travel to Cardiff Met on Saturday, March 10 for a 7pm kick-off, then on March 24 they host Cefn Druids and then travel to Bangor City.

They finish with home clashes at Connah’s Quay Nomads on Friday, April 20 at 7.45pm and on Friday, April 27 at 7.30pm they face Cardiff Met.