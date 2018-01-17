Still time to comment on north Shropshire powerline proposal

A consultation on an £18 million powerline across north Shropshire ends next month.

SP Energy Networks is behind the wooden pole reinforcement project which aims to increase capacity to support the development of new jobs and residents in Oswestry, Wem and Whitchurch.

At the end of last year the company held five public information days across north Shropshire, where residents, landowners, members of the public and stakeholders were able to meet the project team to examine and discuss the plans.

Mark Sobczak, 132kV general manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “The consultation events were well attended, and we would like to thank all of the residents and landowners who came to speak to the project team. The comments from the events will be taken in to account and there is still time for anyone with an interest in the project to provide feedback.

“Since 2016, we have received hundreds of comments on the proposals and we have carried out a wide variety of studies. All of this information will shape our plans and we want as many views as possible to be included.”

The North Shropshire Reinforcement Project will see the line run from Oswestry substation to Wem substation, located on Ellesmere Road on the western side of Wem.

Mr Sobczak added: “It will attract future business and housing investment across north Shropshire through to and beyond 2036.

“The new overhead line will also reinforce the existing network by increasing the capacity available.”

The consultation closes on February 2 and the feedback received in the consultation will help SP Energy Networks to finalise their plans, ahead of submitting a formal planning application in Spring 2018.

The proposals are still available and interested parties can make comments by visiting the public libraries in Wem, Oswestry, Ellesmere and Whitchurch, with copies also available at Shropshire Council’s Planning Department in Shrewsbury and Oswestry Town Council.

Additionally, the consultation documents can be accessed with online feedback forms available at www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/pages/reinforcement_to_north_shropshire_electricity_distribution_network.aspx